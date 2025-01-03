'Hotels..roads full': Goa CM bashes influencers over low tourism claims
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has rubbished claims by social media influencers that tourists are avoiding Goa during the festive season. He maintained that the state is brimming with tourists, with all hotels and beaches packed. The row started after influencers posted pictures and videos of empty beaches, restaurants, and roads in Goa, claiming that tourists are avoiding the much-visited destination during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
CM Sawant invites influencers to witness tourist crowds
Sawant has denied these allegations, saying that tourists from both India and abroad are flocking to Goa in huge numbers. He invited the influencers to visit the coastal sites themselves and see the crowds. "Some influencers keep saying on social media that tourists are not coming to Goa and are going to other places. They are doing the wrong thing," he said.
X user flags issues related to Goa tourism
Goa's tourism minister supports CM's stance
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte also backed Sawant's comments, alleging "paid influencers" have maligned the state's image by claiming tourists have switched their preference to places like Thailand. Khaunte hinted that the government intends to unmask these influencers. However, despite these claims, data indicates a steep decline in foreign tourist arrivals from 9.4 lakh in 2019 to 4.03 lakh by November 2023.