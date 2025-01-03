Summarize Simplifying... In short Goa's Chief Minister, Sawant, and Tourism Minister, Khaunte, have refuted claims made by social media influencers that tourism in Goa is declining.

They argue that tourists, both domestic and international, are visiting Goa in large numbers, contrary to influencers' assertions that tourists are favoring destinations like Thailand.

However, data shows a significant drop in foreign tourist arrivals from 2019 to 2023.

Goa is brimming with tourists, says CM Sawant

'Hotels..roads full': Goa CM bashes influencers over low tourism claims

By Chanshimla Varah 12:11 pm Jan 03, 202512:11 pm

What's the story Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has rubbished claims by social media influencers that tourists are avoiding Goa during the festive season. He maintained that the state is brimming with tourists, with all hotels and beaches packed. The row started after influencers posted pictures and videos of empty beaches, restaurants, and roads in Goa, claiming that tourists are avoiding the much-visited destination during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

CM Sawant invites influencers to witness tourist crowds

Sawant has denied these allegations, saying that tourists from both India and abroad are flocking to Goa in huge numbers. He invited the influencers to visit the coastal sites themselves and see the crowds. "Some influencers keep saying on social media that tourists are not coming to Goa and are going to other places. They are doing the wrong thing," he said.

X user flags issues related to Goa tourism

Goa's tourism minister supports CM's stance

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte also backed Sawant's comments, alleging "paid influencers" have maligned the state's image by claiming tourists have switched their preference to places like Thailand. Khaunte hinted that the government intends to unmask these influencers. However, despite these claims, data indicates a steep decline in foreign tourist arrivals from 9.4 lakh in 2019 to 4.03 lakh by November 2023.