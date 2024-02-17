'Baaghi' to 'Heropanti': Sajid Nadiawala's movies shot in the landscapes of Thailand

What's the story Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently met Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to explore the future possibilities of shooting Bollywood films in Thailand. The two discussed ideas to make filmmaking a simpler, seamless process in Thailand, which will also give the country an economic push. In the wake of this, explore some of Nadiawala's blockbuster production ventures shot in picturesque locations and landscapes of Thailand.

'Baaghi' (2016)

Starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi is a Sabbir Khan directorial which was released in 2016. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Baaghi had a worldwide collection of over Rs. 126.96 crore. Notabky, similar to its prequel, Baaghi 2 was also shot in Thailand. This Ahmed Khan film featured Disha Patani and Shroff in the lead, alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and others.

'Housefull 2' (2012)

Sajid Khan's action-comedy Housefull 2 was also filmed in Thailand. A standalone Housefull (2010) sequel, it features an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and others. Housefull 2 was one of the highest-grossing films of 2012. The film's story is written by Nadiadwala, whereas Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji co-wrote the dialogs.

'Anjaana Anjaani' (2010)

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, this 2010 romantic comedy-drama is loved for its picturesque locations, apart from its music composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. The film, shot in the scenic backdrop of Thailand, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead. Anjaana Anjaani was the first collaboration between Kapoor and Chopra Jonas, after which they were seen together in Barfi! as well.

'Heropanti' (2014)

Before Baaghi, Sabbir and Nadiadwala collaborated for Heropanti, which marked the acting debut of Shroff and the Bollywood debut of Kriti Sanon. Featuring Prakash Raj in a supporting role, the 2014 film is reportedly a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu movie Parugu. The movie also spawned a sequel in 2022 that had Shroff and Tara Sutaria as the leading pair.

