What's the story Esha Deol, actor and daughter of Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and her husband-businessperson Bharat Takhtani have announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. In a joint statement given to the Delhi Times on Tuesday, the couple described the decision as "amicable" and requested privacy while they deal with this personal issue.

Statement

Raising daughters to be main focus now

The official statement given to the portal read: "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us." "We'd appreciate our privacy is respected," concluded the note. The couple, who got married in June 2012, have two daughters, Radhya, aged 6, and Miraya, aged 4.

Speculation

Rumors regarding split were in the air for long

Speculation about their separation began circulating when Takhtani was absent from both Malini's and Deol's birthday celebrations last year. In her 2020 parenting book, Amma Mia!, Deol revealed that Takhtani felt "neglected" after the birth of their second daughter due to her busy schedule.

What Next?

Deol's efforts to rectify relationship issues

In Amma Mia!, the Dhoom actor mentioned how she acknowledged her then-husband's feelings and took steps to address the issue. "He's a man of very few needs, and if I couldn't look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it," she wrote, adding how she consciously took steps to keep the romance alive after that. Despite these efforts, the couple has now chosen to amicably part ways.

Last anniversary

Deol had written this on wedding anniversary post last year

Celebrating 11 years of marriage, the actor and dancer had put up a black and white picture with Takhtani last year on June 30. "For keeps for eternity," read her caption. The former couple was seen embracing and looking at each other in the image. But following this post, the Mumbai-based businessperson's presence on her feed had become few and far between.