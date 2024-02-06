'Fighter' is currently running in theaters now

By Aikantik Bag 06:09 pm Feb 06, 2024

What's the story Hrithik Roshan is a humongous movie star and with every film, he has shown a different side of him. His recently released aerial actioner Fighter was in the buzz for a long time as it marked his reunion with Siddharth Anand after War. The movie is currently running in theaters. If you are planning to watch in OTT, well, we have got you covered!

Premiere date

OTT platform and tentative premiere date

The film is slated to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical run. Currently, the film is minting quite well at the box office. Reports are rife that the movie will premiere in the last week of March, coinciding with Holi. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers and the VFX was praised by all.

Fighter is reportedly based on true events and is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The music is helmed by Vishal-Sheykhar. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. At the box office front, the movie has earned over Rs. 300 crore globally.