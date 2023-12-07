'Fighter' teaser: Anil Kapoor radiograms Hrithik-Deepika the teaser drop time

'Fighter' teaser: Anil Kapoor radiograms Hrithik-Deepika the teaser drop time

'Fighter' releases on January 25, 2024

Get ready, movie buffs! The teaser for Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated film Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is set to drop on Friday at 11:00am. Anand shared a sneak peek on Instagram, posting a radiogram conversation between squadron leaders Patty (Roshan) and Minni (Padukone) that revealed the teaser's release date. Fans are buzzing with excitement as it marks Roshan and Anand's reunion after War.

Release date and characters of the protagonists

Designed as an aerial actioner, Roshan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, while Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Kapoor dons the character of the commanding officer, Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. The first-look posters of the lead actors were unveiled just a few days ago, adding to the growing anticipation for this action-packed film. The film releases on January 25, 2024.

