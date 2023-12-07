'Girls Will Be Girls': Richa-Ali's production bags another honor

By Aikantik Bag 01:30 pm Dec 07, 202301:30 pm

'Girls Will Be Girls' to premiere at Sundance Film Festival in 2024

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are powerhouses of talents known for their varied acting range. The couple also ventured into the production arena with their debut project Girls Will Be Girls in 2021. After winning a renowned French grant, Aide aux cinemas du monde earlier, the film is now set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Dramatic Feature category. The Shuchi Talati directorial is one of only 16 films to compete in this prestigious section.

Plotline and other details of the film

Girls Will Be Girls tells the story of Mira, a 16-year-old girl attending a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. The film features an impressive cast, including award-winning Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, and newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. The movie is an Indo-French official co-production, with collaboration from Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films, and Dolce Vita Films.

Ali, Chadha, and Talati shared their excitement

Expressing her happiness, Chadha stated, "Girls Will Be Girls making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling." Fazal added, "Being part of Sundance with our debut production is a dream realized. Girls Will Be Girls is not just a film; it's a celebration of storytelling, and we hope it leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience." "Heartening to see a film shot and conceptualized in India make it to this mammoth international festival," shared Talati.