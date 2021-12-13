Entertainment Ali Fazal-Tabu's 'Khufiya' gets a new cast member, Shataf Figar

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 07:07 pm

Shataf Figar will play 'an important role' in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya'

Khufiya, a Netflix film, which would mark ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's digital debut, has got a new cast member. Shataf Figar, known for Helicopter Eela, Shershaah, Extraction, has been roped in for a crucial part in this spy thriller. Though there is no official update regarding his inclusion to the team, an exclusive report vouched for this. The movie has Tabu as the lead.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Apart from the aforementioned, Khufiya also has Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Wamiqa Gabbi in principal roles. This marks the first project together of Tabu and Fazal, which itself is an exciting update. All the actors signed till now are promising and extremely sharp performers. And it also has the fine touch of Bhardwaj, no less. So, Khufiya is bound to impress us all.

Information Tabu will be given a tough mission in 'Khufiya'

As per IWM Buzz. com, Figar "has been roped in to play an important role in the project," though it is not clear which part will be given to him. The actor and the streamer were not available for any comment. As far as we know, Khufiya will center around a R&AW operative, played by Tabu, who has been given a tough mission.

Details Film will be based on Amar Bhushan's 'Escape to Nowhere'

The operative has to find out and hunt down the traitor who is selling the defence secrets of the country. Along with a spy, she is also dating someone and has to put up a show there too (sounds like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, right?). Based on Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan, the film also has drawn inspiration from real life events.

Updates There are the upcoming projects of Fazal

Apart from this, Fazal recently signed another Hollywood project after Victoria & Abdul, and Death on the Nile. Kandahar, helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, will be about an undercover CIA agent, who gets stuck in a hostile territory of Afghanistan. 300 star Gerard Butler will be his co-star. He also is doing a space-based project, which is being directed by Arati Kadav.