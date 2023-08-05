'Pather Panchali' to 'The Cathedral': First-ever G20 Film Festival's lineup

Entertainment

'Pather Panchali' to 'The Cathedral': First-ever G20 Film Festival's lineup

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 05, 2023 | 11:53 pm 2 min read

List of films to be screened at first-ever G20 Film Festival

Keeping in mind the approaching G20 Summit, the government is organizing a film festival that is set to unite the world of cinema. A grand 17-day film festival is scheduled to run from August 16 until September 3, which will celebrate captivating movies of G20 nations. Here's a list of movies that have been selected to be screened at the first-ever G20 Film Festival.

'Film festival curated for cinephiles to watch remarkable film'

The Times of India quoted a source as saying, "The film festival has been curated to give an opportunity to cinephiles to watch some remarkable films." KN Shrivastava—director of India International Center (IIC)—reportedly affirmed the selection of award-winning films mirrors the concerns of each nation, exploring questions of identity and social dynamics, aligning with India's G20 theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

List of films selected to be screened at festival

The upcoming festival boasts a remarkable lineup of cinematic gems from across the world. Cinephiles can look forward to films like The Cathedral (2021) from the US, Decision to Leave (2022) from South Korea, and Noah Land (2019) from Turkey. The closing film is the UK's Footprints on Water, helmed by Nathalia Syam, featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Adil Hussain, and Antonia Aakeel in the lead.

Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali' to be screened at opening ceremony

Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali (1955) will set the stage for the G20 event. Its screening will be held on August 16, graced by the presence of actor Victor Banerjee—who began his career with Ray's Shatranj Ke Khiladi. A source told TOI, "Ray is a giant...not just in India but world cinema. Hence no other film but...Pather Panchali would be apt for the opening ceremony."

'Pather Panchali''s notable international recognition in recent times

Ray's debut feature film—Pather Panchali—is a pioneering work that has set the stage for the influential cultural movement of "Parallel cinema" in India. After becoming the sole Indian movie on Sight and Sound's esteemed list of 100 greatest films last year, Pather Panchali recently became the only Indian film to secure a spot in Time's "100 Best Movies of the Past 10 Decades" list.

Share this timeline