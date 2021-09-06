'The Rapist' to have world premiere at 26th BIFF

National Award-winning director Aparna Sen's film The Rapist, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, is set to have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The film, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd is part of the festival's A Window on Asian Cinema section and is nominated for Kim Jiseok Award.

The Rapist chronicles the journey of three protagonists and how their lives get entwined because of one horrific incident. According to the makers, the film aims to look beyond the obvious crime, to "explore not only how it affects the survivors and crime's perpetrators, but also delves into how one's idealistic views are drastically altered when the truth hits uncomfortably close to home."

Sen said apart from trying to explore the inequalities in the social system responsible for giving rise to criminals, what drew her to the story was the "psychology of the three protagonists." Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said collaborating with the Mr. And Mrs. Iyer helmer for the project was exciting.

Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty of Quest Films Pvt. Ltd. said they decided to come on board as producers the moment they heard its "deeply impactful" story. "The Rapist is a reflection of the fault lines in society and it raises a few pertinent questions. We are grateful that Applause Entertainment trusted us and chose to come on board," they added.

Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is also nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award for his latest feature, No Land's Man starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The drama, which deals with discrimination and hate crimes based on race, religion, and nationality, has music by AR Rahman. BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15 this year.