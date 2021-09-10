Debojyoti Mishra wins best music director award in Spain

Indian music composer Debojyoti Mishra has won the Best Music Director award at the 20th Imagine India Film Festival in Spain for his work in filmmaker Hari Viswanath's Bansuri: The Flute. While the festival will begin by the end of this month, the winners for the awards of different categories were announced on September 7.

Trophy

Winning the trophy is a big honor: Mishra

In the best music director segment, Mishra was nominated alongside Taras Dron for Blindfold and Esmaeel Monsef for Charcoal. Talking to PTI, Mishra said winning the best music director trophy is a "big honor" for the film's entire team. "We don't work for awards but if one gets one, that recognition stands for the entire team," he said.

Collaboration

Mishra has previously collaborated with several notable directors

"I am thankful to the maker of the film Hari Viswanath. He wanted me to compose music in Bansuri: The Flute," he said, also thanking his singers Papon and Amweshaa Dutta Gupta. Mishra has previously collaborated with directors like Govind Nihalani, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen, Hari Viswanath, Bhavna Talwar, Mehreen Jabbar, Atanu Ghosh, and Academy Award-winner Florian Gallenberger.

Feature film

'Bansuri: The Flute' is Viswanath's second feature film

His melodies in films like Chokher Bali, Raincoat, Dharam, Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Memories in March, Amar Bhubon, Ramchand Pakistani, and Mayurakshi have earned appreciation. Bansuri: The Flute is the second feature film by Viswanath, whose maiden directorial debut Radiopetti was the first Tamil film to win the Audience Award Best Film in the official competition in Busan International Film Festival in 2015.

Information

The film was released theatrically in April this year

Produced by Mou Roychowdhury, the Hindi-language drama film featured Anurag Kashyap, Rituparna Sengupta, and Upendra Limaye in the lead roles. Bansuri: The Flute was released theatrically in April this year.