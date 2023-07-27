'Pather Panchali' scenes that make the Satyajit Ray directorial extraordinary

Written by Shreya Mukherjee July 27, 2023 | 01:53 pm 3 min read

Compiling some breathtaking scenes from 'Pather Panchali'

After being the only Indian movie in Sight and Sound's list of 100 greatest films of all time last year, Satyajit Ray's debut feature film, Pather Panchali became the only Indian film to grab a spot in Time Magazine's 100 best movies of the past 10 decades list recently. What makes it so special, so unique? We break down some notable scenes to explain.

Constricted by financial problems, the film almost didn't happen

The story behind making the 1955 film is as interesting as the feature itself. Ray, a first-time director, brought in a team of highly talented but new crew members to turn Pather Panchali into a reality. However, the production stopped for around two years due to lack of funds. Then, with the aid of the West Bengal Government, it was completed.

Apu, Durga's train scene

The film focuses on siblings Apu (Subir Bandhopadhyay) and Durga (Uma Dasgupta). Born to a poor, rural family, they extract jubilance from reality. One such moment is when they hear the sound of a steam-engine train and run through a field to uncover the mystery—they're not familiar with agents of modernity. Durga falls, and it's only Apu who gets to see the train.

Durga is accused of stealing

One scene that touches viewers heavily is when a neighbor comes to Sarbajaya (matriarch of the family) accusing Durga of stealing a girl's necklace without any basis. Since Sarbajaya's family is poor, instead of being formal, one of the accusers directly enters their house and brings out Durga's jewelry box to check. Once Durga returns, the neighbor straight up goes to physically assault her.

Apu, Durga get soaked in the rain

Rain as a poetic image has been quite often used in cinema. But there is something transfixing about Pather Panchali's rain scene. Durga, a carefree adolescent girl, begins dancing after being caught in a downpour. Apu watches her, spellbound, eager to join but somehow unable to. However, this joyous moment is followed by a grim one as Durga falls sick.

Durga passes away

While the patriarch (Harihar) of the family is out to earn a living, Sarbajaya, Apu, and Durga fend for themselves. However, before Harihar (Kanu Banerjee) returns, a tragedy befalls. After getting wet in the monsoon, Durga contracts pneumonia. Homely remedies and a thunderstorm battering the house lead to Durga passing away. As Harihar returns with gifts and food, he's greeted with a broken home.

The last scene

Following Durga's demise, the family decides to leave their ancestral village and move to Benares. As they pack, Apu notices the necklace Durga was accused of stealing before. Without uttering anything, he ditches it into a pond. Aided with a heart-etching background score, the family is shown moving away in an ox cart as a snake slithers its way into their abandoned house.

