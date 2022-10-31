Entertainment

Post prolonged illness, actor Sonali Chakraborty passes away at 59

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 31, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty passed away at 59. RIP

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty (59), known for her work in films such as Dadar Kirti and Bandhan, has passed away. She breathed her last at a Kolkata hospital on Monday (October 31) after succumbing to a prolonged illness. Per PTI, the veteran actor was "suffering from liver complications and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months." May her soul rest in peace.

Information Reportedly, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest

Chakraborty was reportedly suffering from "multiple ailments" and eventually suffered a cardiac attack. She is survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty (Ogo Bodhu Sundori) and their daughter. Her last rites were conducted earlier this morning, reported ETimes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Tollywood industry have expressed condolences over her demise and wished strength to the bereaved family.

Illness Last rites were performed early morning today

Per media reports, the actor was undergoing treatment from the beginning of 2022 and had to be hospitalized time and again. Shankar shared the tragic news on social media, and the actor's last rites were reportedly performed around 10:30am. Chakraborty had collaborated with her husband in several television shows and films, and they had also worked as anchors in some projects.

Condolences Tributes poured in for Chakraborty on social media

CM Banerjee took to Facebook and wrote a post in Bengali, mourning the actor's loss. She wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent actor Sonali Chakraborty. Her death is a great loss to the acting world. My deepest condolences to [her] family and fans." Several fans also took to social media and called it "a shocking and painful piece of news."

Career Chakraborty had a long, illustrious career

The veteran actor had an illustrious career and was a popular face on both television and movies. On the small screen, she had appeared in serials such as Nachni and Gaatchora. Gaatchora was also her last screen appearance, since her deteriorating health mostly kept her away from work lately. She shared screen space with actors Solanki Roy and Gourab Chatterjee in this mega-serial.