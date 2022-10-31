Entertainment

Virat-Anushka react after privacy breach: 'Where is the line'?

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 31, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have reacted after a fan shot a video of Kohli's hotel room

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife-actor Anushka Sharma have penned notes on social media after Kohli's privacy was blatantly breached during the ongoing men's T20 World Cup in Australia. On Monday morning, Kohli shared that a fan entered his hotel room, captured a video, and uploaded it online. The furious couple has reacted strongly and called the incident a "violation of a human being."

Sharma and Virat Kohli have been particularly assertive about their personal space.

They have also maintained a strong stance about their toddler Vamika, never allowing the media to capture her.

In fact, when Vamika was clicked during a match in January, the couple had requested fans to not share her photos and respect their decision to raise Vamika away from the public eye.

In the video shared by the ex-Indian men's cricket team captain, his entire room is on full display—right from his clothes to his personal belongings and sneakers collection. The video's caption says, "King Kohli's hotel room." Reacting strongly, the batsman wrote, "This video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism."

Meanwhile, Sharma took to her Instagram Stories to express her fury. Part of her statement read, "Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing." "Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?" wondered the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

Virat Kohli Fumes For That Someone Broke Into His Hotel Room And Uploaded A Video.😡😞



And Anushka Sharma Also Shared A Story About This.#Virushka @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/01UGkkzJCe — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) October 31, 2022

Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018), co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Up next, she is awaiting the release of Chakda Xpress. The Netflix original has been helmed by Prosit Roy and is based on the story of former Indian national women's cricket team captain, Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, Sharma had called it "a story of tremendous sacrifice."