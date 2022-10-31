Entertainment

Post heart attack, Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain recuperating well

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 31, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain is recuperating well after suffering a heart attack. (Photo credit: ANI)

Actor Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain reportedly suffered a massive heart attack recently and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Per reports, the health scare happened when she was with Khan and the rest of the family at his Panchgani house, enjoying the Diwali festivities. Fortunately, she is now responding well to the treatment. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Update The Khan family is reportedly at the hospital with her

Per Times of India, "[Hussain] has been responding well to the treatment and her vitals are stable." Khan and other family members are reportedly in the hospital with her, though they have refrained from issuing any statement to the media about Hussain's health. To recall, earlier in June, a video had also surfaced on Instagram that showed the family celebrating Hussain's birthday together.

Regret Khan had spoken about 'wanting to spend time with family'

Khan is known to share an extremely close bond with his mother. When the 3 Idiots actor appeared on Koffee With Karan in August, he mentioned that his biggest regret in life is "not having spent enough time with his family due to his hectic work schedule." He further added that "he wants to devote maximum time to his mother and children."

Bond Hussain has been the 'biggest influence' on Khan

While speaking to Hindustan Times on the occasion of Mother's Day in 2014, he said, "My mother has been very important in my life, and not just on one particular day. She has been the biggest influence on me when I was growing up. She is extremely dear to me, irrespective of which 'day' it is." Hussain is also known as Khan's biggest critic.

Professional updates Meanwhile, here's what Khan is busy with professionally

Khan was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which marked his return to the silver screen after a four-year-long gap. However, the film failed critically and commercially. Per reports, he will next be seen in the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The movie will star Anushka Sharma opposite Khan and will be helmed by Shubh Mangal Savdhaan fame RS Prasanna.