Entertainment

Allu Aravind bags Telugu rights of Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Allu Aravind bags Telugu rights of Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 06, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit the big screens on August 11.

Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role is making headlines almost every day. And here's an interesting update about it! Reportedly, Tollywood producer Allu Aravind has bagged the Telugu rights of the movie. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is bankrolled by Khan and his ex-spouse Kiran Rao. Here's more about the film and the latest update.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aravind reportedly paid a huge amount to acquire the Telugu rights of the film.

And in Telugu states, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released under Aravind's Geetha Arts banner.

To recall, Aravind and Khan had earlier collaborated for Ghajini, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

So, it is expected that the legacy will be continued this time around, too.

Details Naga Chaitanya to make Bollywood debut with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the leading lady in the upcoming venture. It is anticipated that the movie will be received well by the Telugu audience, as Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is also on board. Though he is reported to make a brief appearance, his role is an important one and will have a significant impact. Also, Laal Singh Chaddha marks Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.

Clash Clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'

A remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, the makers had earlier planned to release Laal Singh Chaddha on Baisakhi in April. But later, the film locked August 11 as the release date. And since Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan directed by Anand L Rai is also being released on the same day, the competition is expected to be pretty stiff.

Information Meet the cast and crew of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Sanjay Dutt, Mona Singh, and Karim Hajee will also be seen playing key roles in the project. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music while Satyajit Pande is the cinematographer. The trailer was dropped by the makers during the finale of the Indian Premier League 2022 and it opened to mixed reviews from fans. Let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.