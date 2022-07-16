Entertainment

Chiranjeevi praises 'Laal Singh Chaddha', moves Aamir Khan to tears

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 16, 2022, 07:35 pm

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will release on August 11.

Aamir Khan's calendar is chock-a-block with Laal Singh Chaddha's promotions these days. Khan's ambitious project, the film will mark his return to celluloid after a long gap of four years, after Thugs of Hindostan (2018). To augment the film's hype down south, Khan recently held a special screening for industry stalwarts, including superstar Chiranjeevi, whose adulation has left Khan teary-eyed. Here are more details.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning classic Forrest Gump headlined by Tom Hanks.

It has been adapted for the screen by noted actor Atul Kulkarni.

The film will reunite Khan with his Talaash and 3 Idiots co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays Rupa, his love interest.

It will also mark Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's foray into the Hindi film industry.

Reaction Special screening took place at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad

A special screening of Khan's film was organized at Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad home recently and witnessed the presence of the Telugu film industry's luminaries. This included SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Sukumar, and Ram Charan. In a clip Chiranjeevi shared on social media, he can be seen visibly exulted after watching the dramedy. He also warmly hugged Khan, who wiped tears of happiness soon after.

Fascinating how a chance meeting a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha



Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home.Heartened by your warm warm gesture! pic.twitter.com/hQYVZ1UQ5m — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2022

Video Fans went gaga after seeing the interaction

In the 1:31-minute-long video, Khan can also be seen discussing the film with the hosts. Further praising Khan's acting skills, a delighted Chiranjeevi said, "Full expressions...hats off!" Nagarjuna echoed his thoughts, too, and remarked, "Killed it!" Fans were particularly floored to see the interactions between these towering personalities of Indian cinema, and several commented that they will watch LSC because Chiranjeevi liked it!

It will be interesting to see how well the film fares on August 11, considering its trailer had left the audience divided. While one faction heaped praises on Khan's heartwarming character portrayal, the other trolled him heavily for simply repeating his expressions from PK and Dhoom 3. Mona Singh will also star in this film produced by Khan and his former spouse Kiran Rao.