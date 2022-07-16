Entertainment

Box office collections: 'HIT: The First Case' vs 'Shabaash Mithu'

Box office collections: 'HIT: The First Case' vs 'Shabaash Mithu'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 16, 2022, 04:27 pm 3 min read

Here's how 'HIT: The First Case' and 'Shabaash Mithu' performed on their first day.

July is a busy month for the film industry, with multiple theatrical releases planned across languages. This Friday (July 15), two Hindi films arrived in theaters: Shabaash Mithu and HIT: The First Case. As trade analysts had anticipated earlier, both movies have done average business on their opening day. Let's take a look at the exact amount these films have earned.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's HIT: The First Case is a Hindi remake of a hit 2020 Telugu film of the same name. Both versions have been directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu-led Shabaash Mithu traces the journey of former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film co-stars Vijay Raaz and Mumtaz Sorcar.

'HIT' BO performance The remake factor may work against 'HIT'

HIT: The First Case collected only about Rs. 1.40cr nett. The reason can be chalked up to the fact that remakes have gradually earned the notorious reputation of being a sub-par copy of their original counterparts. Although the Hindi film's climax is different, viewers would still know the rest of the chain of events; that may have robbed the Hindi thriller of its charm.

Day 1 collection 'Shabaash Mithu' fell flat on the box office

While Rao's film may have still somewhat salvaged itself, the same cannot be said for Shabaash Mithu, which has only collected approximately Rs. 80L. This is slightly surprising for a film led by a popular actor. If the film intends to pick up from here, it'll need to do particularly well on the weekends. The biopic has mostly received underwhelming reviews from multiple critics.

Potential reasons Audience has multiple options to pick from at theaters

While HIT may not do wonders due to the original already being easily available, Shabaash Mithu may also suffer from the "biopic fatigue." Moreover, both films are receiving massive competition from MCU biggie Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been doing extremely well despite mixed reviews. With Shamshera arriving on July 22, the way ahead for both films may get even tougher next week.

Upcoming projects Take a look at Rao, Pannu's upcoming films

Rao will be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. It will be their second association after Roohi. He's also working on Raj & DK's Guns and Gulaabs and Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling. Pannu, on the other hand, will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa on August 19. She will also share the screen with SRK in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.