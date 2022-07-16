Entertainment

Did Sonam Kapoor's grand baby shower get called off?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 16, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja were supposed to have their baby shower this Sunday. (Photo credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. Previously, Pinkvilla had reported that Kapoor's parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, were organizing a grand bohemian-themed baby shower on Sunday (July 17). However, according to the recent developments, the baby shower might not go as per plan due to COVID-19-related troubles. Here's why.

Reason Event got canceled to avoid health issues for Kapoor, guests

The baby shower that was going to be hosted by Kapoor's parents was called off due to COVID-19-related concerns, reported TOI. A source informed the publication that the family had been planning the baby shower for a while and had also sent out customized hampers to their guests. But the event was called off to avoid health issues, especially for Kapoor and her baby.

Information Event was to be held at Kapoor's aunt's bungalow

It was reported the baby shower was supposed to be held at Kapoor's maasi (aunt) Kavita Singh's bungalow, named Rockdale, at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand. The boho-themed event was to be designed by the actor's friend and famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 cases on the rise again, the Kapoor family reportedly did not want to take any risk about anyone's health.

Guest list Guest list included many Bollywood biggies, friends, family

The event was supposed to be attended by the biggest Bollywood celebs and close friends and family of the couple. The guest list included actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Gupta, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora. The actor's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah were also invited.

Details Kapoor had announced her pregnancy in March

Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 via Instagram. She posted a series of photos with her husband and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic)."

