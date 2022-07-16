Entertainment

It's Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' vs Arjun's 'Kuttey' on November 4!

It's Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' vs Arjun's 'Kuttey' on November 4!

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 16, 2022, 01:32 pm 3 min read

'Phone Bhoot' will clash with 'Kuttey' on November 4.

Bollywood is gearing up for yet another clash! Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot has shifted its release date from October 7 to November 4. This means it will now be clashing with Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial Kuttey, a multi-starrer that will feature Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tabu, among others. This will be the first box office face-off between Kaif and Kapoor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Phone Bhoot has seen multiple release date announcements in the past.

The horror-comedy will witness the first collaboration between Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

On the other hand, Kuttey boasts an impressive ensemble and is the directorial debut of Aasmaan, so there is certainly a lot riding on this thriller.

It'll be interesting to see which film emerges victorious out of the two.

Announcement 'Kuttey' will be produced by Vishal, Rekha Bhardwaj, among others

To note, 26-year-old Aasmaan is the son of ace director-musician Vishal Bhardwaj. Vishal took to social media on Friday (July 15) to announce Kuttey's release date. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Shardul Bhardwaj, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra will also play pivotal roles in the film. Kuttey will be bankrolled by T-Series, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and director Luv Ranjan.

Twitter Post Take a look at Vishal Bhardwaj's tweet

'Phone Bhoot' All you need to know about 'Phone Bhoot'

Phone Bhoot will be Kaif's first release after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, while the directorial reins will be held by Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur). The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Abhinay Raj Singh. Interestingly, this is Kaif's third film with Excel Entertainment after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Baar Baar Dekho.

Other clashes This is not the only clash this year

Phone Bhoot and Kuttey are not the only two films that will be locking horns with each other at the box office. Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan's ambitious Laal Singh Chaddha are also set to arrive on the same day, August 11. Further, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's Thank God will battle it out with Kumar's Ram Setu on Diwali.

Upcoming projects Where else will we see Kapoor and Kaif?

Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns on July 29. He also has The Lady Killer in the pipeline, which will mark his first association with Bhumi Pednekar. Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 and will also unite with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film is yet to go on floors.

Poll Which of these Arjun Kapoor films are you more excited for?