It's Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' vs Arjun's 'Kuttey' on November 4!
Bollywood is gearing up for yet another clash! Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot has shifted its release date from October 7 to November 4. This means it will now be clashing with Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial Kuttey, a multi-starrer that will feature Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tabu, among others. This will be the first box office face-off between Kaif and Kapoor.
- Phone Bhoot has seen multiple release date announcements in the past.
- The horror-comedy will witness the first collaboration between Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.
- On the other hand, Kuttey boasts an impressive ensemble and is the directorial debut of Aasmaan, so there is certainly a lot riding on this thriller.
- It'll be interesting to see which film emerges victorious out of the two.
To note, 26-year-old Aasmaan is the son of ace director-musician Vishal Bhardwaj. Vishal took to social media on Friday (July 15) to announce Kuttey's release date. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Shardul Bhardwaj, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra will also play pivotal roles in the film. Kuttey will be bankrolled by T-Series, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and director Luv Ranjan.
KUTTEY to release in cinemas on 4 November.— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) July 15, 2022
Starring @arjunk26 @konkonas #NaseeruddinShah #KumudMishra #RadhikaMadan #ShardulBhardwaj #Tabu.
Directed by @aasmaanbhardwaj. #BhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur @rekha_bhardwaj @TSeries @LuvFilms @officialvbfilms
Phone Bhoot will be Kaif's first release after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, while the directorial reins will be held by Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur). The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Abhinay Raj Singh. Interestingly, this is Kaif's third film with Excel Entertainment after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Baar Baar Dekho.
Phone Bhoot and Kuttey are not the only two films that will be locking horns with each other at the box office. Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan's ambitious Laal Singh Chaddha are also set to arrive on the same day, August 11. Further, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's Thank God will battle it out with Kumar's Ram Setu on Diwali.
Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns on July 29. He also has The Lady Killer in the pipeline, which will mark his first association with Bhumi Pednekar. Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 and will also unite with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film is yet to go on floors.