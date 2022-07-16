Entertainment

Ricky Martin's lawyer denies 'disgusting' accusations of 'incest' sex crime

Ricky Martin's lawyer denies 'disgusting' accusations of 'incest' sex crime

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 16, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Popular singer Ricky Martin accused of sexual relations with nephew. (Photo credit: Instagram/@ricky_martin)

Singer Ricky Martin was recently accused of allegedly engaging in a "sexual or romantic relationship" with his nephew. Following new developments in the domestic violence dispute case, the 50-year-old singer's lawyer outright denied he had any kind of romantic relationship with his nephew. A restraining order was also issued against the singer earlier this month in Puerto Rico. Read on for more details.

Case Martin allegedly had seven-month long sexual affair with nephew

The singer faced a restraining order in the past two weeks, and accusations of violence followed by the fallout of his alleged seven-month sexual affair with his 21-year-old nephew further snowballed into one big ugly mess. A hearing has been set for July 21 in Puerto Rico following the claims. If Martin is found guilty, he will face at least 50 years in prison.

Claim Nephew suffers from 'deep mental health challenges': Martin's lawyer

According to reports, the singer and his nephew broke up two months ago, but the petitioner claimed that Martin did not take the break up well and was seen "loitering" around the petitioner's house at least three times after that. However, the singer's lawyer Marty Singer alleged that the accusations were false and claimed that the nephew suffers from "deep mental health challenges."

Statement 'The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting'

"Ricky Martin has, of course, never been—and would never be—involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Martin's lawyer told Billboard. "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs," Singer added. He also stated that the "awful case" should be "dismissed" after considering the facts.

Recap Martin's ex-manager had filed $3M lawsuit against him

Earlier, Martin was also slapped with a $3M lawsuit by his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker over unpaid commissions, and the legal documents also allude to her "protecting" the singer from a "potentially career-ending allegation." After the restraining order was issued on July 2, Martin denied the claims on his social media and said that he would face the process "with the responsibility that characterizes me."