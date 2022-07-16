Entertainment

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif: Looking at her best dance numbers

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 16, 2022

Katrina Kaif turned 39 today. Happy birthday!

Ever since her Bollywood debut in 2003, Katrina Kaif has made a name for herself in the industry. From being an outsider with not much command over Hindi to being one of the most sought-after actors, she has demonstrated considerable growth and progress in her career. On her 39th birthday, we look at five songs that have cemented her as an immaculate dancer.

#1 'Chikni Chameli'

It's impossible to talk about Kaif's dancing mettle and not think of Agneepath's Chikni Chameli. Although Kaif's presence in the 2012 superhit film was limited to this song, it was more than enough to catapult her career to a different level, and soon, she became the talk of the tinsel town. The memorable song was voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

#2 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

The song took the entire country by storm when it was first released in 2010! Definitely the only memorable thing about Tees Maar Khan, the Farah Khan-choreographed song was penned by Vishal Dadlani and was sung by him and powerhouse vocalist Sunidhi Chauhan. Kaif soared the temperature with her performance, and the signature step immortalized her in the annals of Bollywood dance numbers.

#3 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat'

This may be a duet song, but it is yet another musical number that distinctly sparkles in Kaif's oeuvre. Another peppy composition from Vishal-Shekhar that instantly gets your foot tapping, this Tiger Zinda Hai song has nearly 925M views on YouTube. Unsurprisingly, the comments section is filled with praises for how Kaif pulled off the difficult steps and sizzled on screen!

#4 'Kamli'

Dhoom 3's Kamli gave the Welcome actor an incredible opportunity to go all out and solidify her position as one of Bollywood's best dancers. The song is a true visual delight that grows on you, and it's difficult to take your eyes off Kaif in this stupendous number dominated by aerial scenes and acrobatic shots. It has raked in over 442M views on YouTube!

#5 'Bang Bang'

It's incredibly difficult to sync your moves with Hrithik Roshan, who is probably the best dancer in Bollywood. However, that doesn't seem to hold true for Kaif. This song successfully experimented with a dancing genre called "new disco," and Kaif and Roshan's crackling chemistry was enough to raise the mercury. Ace choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar had designed the steps for this evergreen party chartbuster.