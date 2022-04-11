Entertainment

'Bawaal': Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's film commences shooting in Lucknow

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-led film 'Bawaal' goes on the floors

Ten days after launching the film, team Bawaal has hit the floors. Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are co-starring for the first time in this film. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has given us cinematic gems like Dangal and Chhichhore. Bawaal is set to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023.

This is Tiwari's second project with Nadiadwala after their National Film Award-winning offering Chhichhore. Further, this is the filmmaker's maiden collaboration with both Dhawan and Kapoor.

Although details about the venture remain scarce, reports suggest that Dhawan was keen on working on this the moment he heard the script.

Also, Dhawan and Kapoor's pairing is fresh and seeing the two on celluloid is exciting.

Reports say that the film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. Both Dhawan and Kapoor have reached Lucknow, where the first schedule of Bawaal is being shot. A mahurat (auspicious beginning) was held on Sunday. The film will be "a timeless love story," as told by a source intricately attached to the Bollywood movie.

Alongside Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), the upcoming film is also being backed by Tiwari and his wife/director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's production house EarthSky Pictures. While announcing the shoot commencement, Iyer Tiwari wrote, "#Bawaal Happiness begins. Missing Sajid Sir effervescent smile and @wardakhannadiadwala hug as the shoot begins with awesome humans and actors @varundvn & @janhvikapoor." She also shared two pictures along with the caption.

Coming to the leads, Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, releasing in June. He also has the release of his highly-anticipated supernatural flick, Bhediya. His other projects include Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis and a Rajkumar Hirani-backed "slice of life" movie. Meanwhile, Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Dostana 2, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi coming up.