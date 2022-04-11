Entertainment

'Jersey' postponed once again, to release after one week: Report

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 11, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

This is the fifth postponement for 'Jersey'

Things are just not working in favor of Shahid Kapoor's sports movie, Jersey. According to the latest scoop by an industry insider, stakeholders have now decided to postpone the film by a week. Now, Jersey will seek release on April 22, if things go according to the plan. The reason behind the delay might have to do with the other releases scheduled this week.

This is the fifth time that Jersey has been delayed.

Ever since Kapoor wrapped up the shoot in December 2020 (followed by COVID-19-related production delays), the film has been trying to book a profitable release slot.

Earlier, it was supposed to hit theaters on December 31, however, "new COVID-19 guidelines" forced makers to stall the release.

Then, April 14 (Baisakhi) was finalized in February.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news of postponement on Monday. According to him, the stakeholders decided on delaying Jersey—set for April 14 release date—by one week at a meeting late last night. This might have been done to avoid a head-on clash with pan-Indian biggies like Beast (April 13) and KGF: Chapter 2 (April 14) which are premiering this week.

#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night. pic.twitter.com/7ZY5JU4zQV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

Notably, the news of the latest postponement comes just three days before its worldwide premiere. While pre-booking had begun in theaters across India, many early reviews for Jersey are also out. Of course, makers would have to deal with these setbacks if they wish to enjoy a relatively calmer release date. Now, Jersey will compete with Neeraj Pandey's Operation Romeo on April 22.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of a Nani starrer Telugu blockbuster by the same name that came out in 2019. Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director of the original film, is helming the Hindi-language film as well. It narrates the emotional tale of a former cricketer who takes on the challenge of getting back in shape and hitting the field.

Vijay's Beast will follow a soldier's one-man combat with a truckload of terrorists who have hijacked a shopping mall. Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is the much-awaited sequel to Yash's smash hit KGF Chapter 1. It will showcase Rocky Bhai's (Yash) animosity with Adheera (Sanjay Dutt).