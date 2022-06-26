India

Karnataka: Man throws birthday party for dog with 4,000 guests

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 26, 2022

On social media, the video has garnered thousands of views and several sweet reactions.

A man from Karnataka is being praised online for his selfless love for his dog, Krish. Shivappa Yellappa Maradi recently threw a grand party in Belagavi, Karnataka, for his pet dog's birthday. He wanted the event to be so memorable that he ordered a 100-kg cake for his dog in addition to inviting 4,000 people. The occasion's videos have gone viral on social media.

Dog's birthday celebration Krish can be seen standing with his 100 kg cake

The video depicts a vast cake spread on a table. Shivappa is seen slicing the 100-kilogram cake alongside his dog. With a cute purple birthday hat on his head, Krish can be seen standing in the middle in front of his cake. According to ANI, approximately 4,000 people were fed during the event. Notably, the human-canine bond is revered and admired across the globe.

Karnataka Everybody sang 'Happy Birthday' to Krish

Shivappa, along with his guests, can be seen lifting and moving the dog toward the cake. The group can be heard singing 'Happy Birthday' with Shivappa cutting the cake while standing next to Krish. The adorable dog was then fed the cake. Dogs are regarded as one of the most loyal animals, and the bond between a dog and its owner is unparalleled.

Twitter Post Here's the video of Krish's birthday celebration

100 किलो केक के साथ मनाया, कुत्ते Krish का जन्मदिन. कर्नाटक के Tukkanatti के Shivappa Maradi के पालतू कुत्ते का था जन्मदिन. pic.twitter.com/QMCyjHMWNG — The Lallantop (@TheLallantop) June 23, 2022

Fact No one's as trustworthy as Krish for my family: Shivappa

While many netizens were pleased to witness Krish's birthday clips going viral on social media, others asked a variety of questions. While answering them, Shivappa told the media that no one is as trustworthy to his family as Krish, who takes care of every member of their family despite being speechless. As a result, they decided to celebrate his birthday grandiosely.

Information Karnataka police department in 2020 celebrated a dog's birthday

In the district of Belagavi, the Karnataka police department celebrated the birthday of dog squad member Rambo in 2020. Belagavi Law & Order DSP shared Rambo's birthday photos on Twitter, calling him the "Pride of Belagavi City Police."

Dog love A man recently brought his dog with him to Kedarnath

In a similar incident, a resident of Noida from Uttar Pradesh (UP) was recently witnessed bringing his dog with him to the sacred Kedarnath shrine, NDTV reported. Reportedly, a First Information Report (FIR) had been submitted against the owner, identified as Vikash Tyagi. On the Char Dham Yatra, he had brought Nawab, his pet husky, to the sacred site.

Information Nawab has been visiting temples since last 4 years

The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee has urged stern action against the devotee after the videos went viral, stating they had hurt people's religious feelings. However, the man has justified his actions by claiming that Nawab had been visiting temples throughout India for the last four years.