5 exciting things to do in Hampi

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 01:03 pm 3 min read

If you are an adventure junkie, then Hampi must be on your holiday list

Located in Karnataka, Hampi is a small historical village that houses beautiful temples, chariot structures, and several monumental ruins. The place is also known as the city of ruins after the Deccan Sultanates plundered the village following the defeat of the Vijayanagara empire. Hampi has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here are a few things to do when in Hampi.

Information How to reach Hampi?

If you are traveling by air, arrive at the Hubli Airport which is 166 kilometers away from Hampi. You can take a cab from the airport to Hampi. If you are traveling by train, arrive at the Hospet Junction, 13 kilometers away from the village.

#1 Coracle riding at Tungabhadra River

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

When in Hampi, you must visit the beautiful Tungabhadra River to enjoy a coracle ride which is a unique activity exclusively found here. Coracles are basically round-shaped boats that are referred to as country boats by the locals of the region. The coracles can accommodate 6-8 people. Visit this place between January to March or October to November to enjoy them.

#2 Try cliff jumping

If you are an adventure freak, you just cannot miss the thrilling experience of cliff jumping in Hampi. Head on to the Tungabhadra River or Sanapur Lake to try your hands at cliff jumping. The cliffs are situated at a height of 15 feet but you need to swim a short distance before that. However, check for crocodiles in the waters.

#3 Marvel at the unique architecture of Vittala Temple

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hampi is flooded with historical temples and monumental structures that reflect the unique and rich architecture of the age-old town. Located on the southern bank of the Tungabhadra River, the Vittala Temple is one of the largest structures in Hampi that was constructed in the early 16th century. The temple is known for its iconic musical pillars, the Royal Center, and stone chariots.

#4 Try your hands at rock climbing

Hampi is associated with interesting archaeological ruins and the magnificent stretching boulders of varying sizes found here add to the charm of the ancient village. These rocks have the oldest surfaces found on Earth. You can also find some colossal granite boulders and crags here. You can try rock climbing at Hemakuta Hill for an adrenaline rush as you witness the stunning surroundings.

#5 Relish some delicious local food

Hampi is famous for its South Indian cuisine, so make sure you try some of the popular dishes like idlis and dosas. You can find a wide variety of local food in and around the Hampi Bazaar. When here, do try badane kaayi, bele kaalu, and bhakri, which are served on a banana leaf. Curd rice is served at the end of every meal.