5 tips for choosing the right curtains

Curtains are an integral part of your home decor. They not only offer privacy but also add a hint of elegance to your home. Choosing the right curtains is not as easy as it sounds. You need to ensure the right fabric, color, texture, and that they go well with your room decor. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

#1 Choosing the right fabric

While choosing the material of your curtains, think about how much natural light you want to stream into your room. If looking for a lightweight curtain, choose something in cotton. Thicker curtains are mostly made up of velvet or suede. Thicker curtains suit rooms designed in a more traditional manner and with more furniture. Light and breezy fabrics suit a less crowded space.

#2 Solid colors or prints?

A dark-colored decor goes well with solid-colored curtains. However, if you opt for solid colors, avoid covering the entire window with them. If the decor and furniture are light-colored, use printed curtains to make your room graceful. Note: Sunlight can make your fabrics fade in the long run so if you have a lot of light coming into your room, avoid bright-colored curtains.

#3 Be careful about the length

Designer experts suggest hanging your curtains higher than the window will add a sense of height to your room. Keep them a few inches longer if you want the cloth to collect a bit on the floor. If you want to end your curtain length where the window ends, then make sure the fabric is a couple of inches longer than the window sill.

#4 Accessories are equally important

Curtain rods depend on the fabric of the curtain as it is important to ensure that they will be able to bear the weight of the curtains. You can also invest in some tiebacks to let the sunlight enter your room during the day. Fabrics like velvet and satin do not need too many accessories, so keep them simple.

#5 Know the maintenance requirements

Most fabrics come with care instructions, so follow them to the T. Ideally, curtains need to be washed between 3-6 months. Synthetic fabrics require low maintenance and can be washed in the machine. Wool, sheer, and silk curtains require high maintenance and need to be dry cleaned. One can also vacuum the curtains every week to get rid of the dust.