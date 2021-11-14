Don't like swimming? You are missing out on these benefits

Swimming burns more calories than walking

Experts say that adults need to do at least 150 minutes of low-impact exercises per week in order to keep themselves fit and healthy. While you can choose a regimen suitable to your taste, did you know swimming burns more calories than the eternally-favorite walking? It also does so without letting your bones, as well as joints, get affected in any manner. Here's more.

Swimming is probably one of those rare exercises that work your entire body. It also has different styles—like freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and sidestroke—which makes it all the more interesting. Not a surprise there but it is also one of the most popular competitive sports in the Olympics. However, just ensure you are being trained by a professional and you are good to go.

It is considered the best activity to burn calories

Studies show that a person weighing around 72kg can burn approximately 420 calories with just one hour of swimming. In comparison, in one hour, the same person would burn around 300 calories by walking about 5.5km or 183 calories doing yoga. So, this is how efficient swimming can be in burning calories. Notably, swimming is considered safe for people having difficulty performing high-impact workouts.

How is swimming a good option for asthmatic people?

Also, studies say swimming may be beneficial for those with respiratory diseases, such as bronchial asthma as it increases the capacity of the lungs and also helps gain control of breathing. However, it is still advised to consult your doctor and check if there are any risks associated with swimming. It is also suggested to go for pools with saltwater instead of chlorine water.

Does swimming help you improve your sleep?

Aiding in a good night's sleep is among the many other benefits of swimming. A swim every day has helped people prevent conditions like insomnia, says a study. It has also been observed that swimming can help combat a variety of physical health issues, which is why it is known to have a greater impact on our bodies than other aerobics and cardiovascular workouts.

What are some other unknown benefits of swimming?

Pregnant women can also enjoy some amazing benefits of swimming. In fact, experts say there are no particular risks for most pregnant women even if they swim in chlorine water. Furthermore, children need at least one hour of physical activity every day and a regular workout might seem like a boring option. Thus, swimming will be helpful and fun for them as well.