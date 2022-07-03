World

Mexico: Mayor weds alligator dressed as bride in age-old ritual

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 03, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa recently married his alligator bride in a colourful traditional ceremony. (Photo Credit: India Today)

The Mayor of San Pedro Huamelula, Victor Hugo Sosa, recently wed his 'alligator bride' in a colorful traditional ceremony, with videos and photos of the rituals going viral on social media. Sosa can be seen holding his bride in his arms while wearing a flowing white gown and veil, and parading through the village with the locals, who are playing music and conventional instruments.

Mexico The mayor even kissed the bride!

However, it was the footage showing the Mexican mayor of the small fishing town of Oaxaca kissing his newlywed bride on the snout after being urged by the wedding party that shocked, frightened, and reportedly made people uncomfortable worldwide. The tradition, like a prayer pleading for nature's bounty, dates all the way back to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxacan state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities.

Symbolism Alligator representative of mother earth, marriage signifies human-divine union

According to Reuters, the tradition also includes dressing the alligator in a white bridal gown and other colorful attire. The reptile, known as the little princess, is thought to be a divinity portraying mother earth, and her wedding to the mayor represents the union of humans and the divine. Sosa explained, "We ask nature for enough rain.....food, that we have fish in the river."

Details The wedding was carried out with much gusto

The seven-year-old alligator bride was later reportedly carried through the town while locals played drums, and trumpets, and sang for her, as per a Newsweek report. According to the report, the ceremony combines indigenous customs with elements of Catholicism. The town of Oaxaca, in southern Mexico, is known for zealously conserving its indigenous culture, languages, and traditions, the Indian Express reported.

Reaction The video has garnered 2 lakh views online

"It's a very beautiful tradition," stated Elia Edith Aguilar, the godmother in charge of organizing the wedding. The video of the event quickly went viral, with nearly 2 lakh views. Netizens were perplexed, and the video elicited a variety of other responses from social media users. One user commented, "I have too many questions." Another user wrote: "And I thought I had seen everything."

Twitter Post Here's the video of the event

In an age-old ritual, a Mexican mayor married his alligator bride to secure abundance. Victor Hugo Sosa sealed the nuptials by kissing the alligator's snout https://t.co/jwKquOPg93 pic.twitter.com/Vmqh4GpEJu — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2022