Entertainment

Who was Noti Binodini, theater legend Kangana will play next?

Who was Noti Binodini, theater legend Kangana will play next?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 19, 2022, 01:24 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut will next play Noti Binodini

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has finalized her next project. On Wednesday, the Queen actor announced that she will be stepping into the shoes of legendary theater personality Binodini Dasi aka Noti Binodini in a Pradeep Sarkar directorial. Prakash Kapadia has written the film, set to begin production by next year, per reports. But who was Noti Binodini? Let's turn over pages of history.

Film 'I'm completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey'

Speaking about the project, Ranaut said in a statement: "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity." "Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country." She also shared the news on Instagram.

History Binodini started acting professionally at only 12

Born in 1862, Binodini was a stellar stage actor from Bengal, who started acting at the young age of 12. Girish Chandra Ghosh, credited for the Golden Age of Bengali theater brought in a teenaged Binodini to perform her first significant dramatic part in the National Theatre company, which Ghosh had co-founded. But Binodini's greatness was reflected right from her debut act.

Career These were some of her most iconic stage productions

Standing tall against every apprehension society had in place for women who professionally acted during that time, Binodini breathed life into various iconic characters. Stage productions of Bibaha Bibhrat, Durgeshnandini, Agomoni, Palashir Juddha, and Buddhadeb saw the young talent essay varied roles with equal aplomb. In 1884, Binodini famously played the role of young Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a Vaishnava saint, in Chaitanya Lila.

Did you know? Binodini's Chaitanya act sent Ramakrishna Paramahamsa into a trance

Despite the poor documentation available from this time, the historic production of Chaitanya Lila in Star Theatre, Calcutta, remains widely documented. And, the reason was noted religious leader Ramakrishna Paramahamsa's presence during the staging of the play. Accounts say Ramakrishna was so impressed with Binodini's performance that he went into a trance. He then profusely blessed the young actor.

Other facets But she left it all at peak of her career

But Binodini's story didn't end with her becoming an actor who defied all odds. She abruptly quit the professional stage at the age of 23. In her autobiography Amar Katha (1913), Binodini spoke about the struggles she went through before she began acting, also talking about the betrayal she faced from co-workers. We can expect the upcoming film to cover all these layers.