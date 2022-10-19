Entertainment

'Bhediya': Spooky, rib-tickling trailer featuring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon dropped

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

The official trailer for the upcoming Bollywood horror comedy film Bhediya is finally out and going by the video, it seems like the wait was worthwhile! Bhediya, starring actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles is all set to hit the theaters on November 25. Read on for trailer highlights and more updates about the upcoming movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amar Kaushik has helmed the upcoming movie, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

This film will mark the producer's third film in the horror comedy genre after the successful outings Stree and Roohi.

A lot is riding on Bhediya as the previous two films were hit ventures.

Reportedly, the upcoming film was fully shot during the pandemic and finished its production in record time.

Highlights What does the trailer show?

The trailer introduces Dhawan as someone who is bitten by a wolf and his transformation into a man-wolf (werewolf). Sanon is his friend and she tries to "cure" the transformation. Dhawan's transformation and how he realizes the same is portrayed in a hilarious way. Almost everything is revealed in the trailer, we don't know why the transformation happens or how will he be cured.

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'Bhediya'

Actors Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak are also a part of Bhediya's casting. Noted composer duo Sachin-Jigar has helmed the music. Niren Bhatt has penned its script while Jishu Bhattacharjee has cranked the camera. Bhediya was initially scheduled to be released in April. But to avert clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers postponed its premiere to November.

Updates First-look posters and teaser were revealed earlier this week

Notably, the film's teaser was revealed on September 30, which was received well by the fans. Later, the makers dropped the first look posters of the lead actors, Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. And one can expect the makers to come up with more promotional activities in the upcoming week as the premiere date is nearing.