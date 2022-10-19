Entertainment

'Ram Setu' to 'Prince': Every movie releasing around Diwali 2022

'Ram Setu' to 'Prince': Every movie releasing around Diwali 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 11:41 am 2 min read

Take a look at all the films that will be released as Diwali 2022 specials

In 2022, new movies are being released in droves and we also saw several stars like Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan making their come-back to the big screens. Even as the year is almost nearing its end, more movies are still lined up for release. Some of them are being premiered on Diwali. Here's a list of all major movies premiering on Diwali.

#1, #2 'Prince,' 'Sardar'

Tamil movies Prince and Sardar starring Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi, respectively, are awaiting release on October 21 (Friday). The films will have a direct clash at the box office as both are being released on the same day. Prince, directed by Anudeep KV has Maria Ryaboshapka as the leading lady. Sardar directed by PS Mithran stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan as the leading ladies.

#3, #4 'Monster,' 'Padavettu'

From Mollywood, two movies are coming up as Diwali specials. This includes Mohanlal's Monster and Nivin Pauly's Padavettu. Directed by Vysakh, Monster also stars Lakshmi Manchu and Siddique in important roles. It will be released on October 21. Padavettu directed by Liju Krishna is also heading for release on the same day. Manju Warrier, Shine Tom Chacko, and Aditi Balan are aboard Padavettu.

#5, #6 'Ori Devuda,' 'Thank God'

Telugu movie Ori Devuda starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Murli Sharma, and Mithila Palkar is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film will hit the big screens on October 21. On the other hand, the Hindi film Thank God will be released on October 25. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

#7, #8 'Ram Setu,' 'Black Adam'

Akshay Kumar, after giving back-to-back disasters at the box office, is back with another release for the year. Titled Ram Setu, his fourth film of the year will hit the marquee on October 25. The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Hollywood movie Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, and Viola Davis will be released on Thursday (October 20).