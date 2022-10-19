Entertainment

OTT debut coming soon: 'Brahmastra' locks deal with Disney+ Hotstar

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 10:55 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' was released theatrically on September 9

The recently released magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva broke the failure streak of Bollywood by turning out to be a blockbuster and setting the box office on fire. If you are one of those who prefers watching movies on OTT, you can finally rejoice. It has locked a deal with Disney+ Hotstar and it will debut on the OTT platform on November 4.

Context Why does this story matter?

Having been in the making for about 10 years, Brahmastra finally hit the big screens on September 9.

The star-studded movie has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

And it features an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance.

Fans have been waiting for the film's OTT debut.

Details All you need to know about 'Brahmastra'

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios financially backed the movie made on a reported budget of Rs. 350cr. It was released in several languages across formats such as 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D. Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology, the film revolves around Shiva who discovers his powers to control fire.

Update 'Ponniyin Selvan' recently broke 'Brahmastra's box office record

Brahmastra's first part reportedly minted Rs. 431cr at its global box office from its lifetime run. The recently released Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I broke the record set by Brahmastra by collecting Rs. 455cr at the global box office. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the historical fiction features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, "Chiyaan" Vikram, "Jayam" Ravi, and Karthi in the lead roles.

Sequel Meanwhile, 'Brahmastra 2' is on the cards

Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev will be the second part of the trilogy. Naturally, it is expected that the sequel will pick up from where the first part concluded. It is reported that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be cast as Dev and Amrita in the second part. Bhatt and Kapoor are also expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.