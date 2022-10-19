Entertainment

'Prince,' 'Sardar' to clash at box office: What to expect?

'Prince,' 'Sardar' to clash at box office: What to expect?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Tamil movies 'Sardar' and 'Prince' will be released on October 21

Once again, Kollywood's box office is set to witness the clash of two upcoming biggies: Sardar and Prince. Both the films are gearing up for release on October 21 as Diwali specials. If you still have not decided on which movie to watch this Diwali, here we have come up with facts and information about both films to help you come to a conclusion.

Context Why does this story matter?

Other than 2020 (the pandemic year), theaters in Tamil Nadu have always witnessed huge footfalls during Diwali as movies of big stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, etc, release around this time.

Last year, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe clashed with Vishal and Arya's Enemy.

In 2019, Karthi's Kaithi and Vijay's Bigil locked horns.

So, films that premiere during Diwali have always attracted more attention from audiences.

Cast Meet the actors of 'Prince' and 'Sardar'

Prince directed by Anudeep KV will have Sivakarthikeyan playing the leading man which has Russian actor Maria Ryaboshapka as the leading lady. Baahubali fame Sathyaraj plays an important role in the movie. Sardar, on the other hand, has Karthi playing the lead role with Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan playing the leading ladies. PS Mithran has helmed the action drama.

Story What are the movies all about?

It is anticipated that Prince will revolve around a school teacher, who falls in love with her co-worker—a foreigner who joins the school. How they get together beating all odds makes up for the rest of the movie. Sardar will have Karthi playing dual roles—a police inspector Vijay Prakash and Sardar, a man of disguise. Khanna and Vijayan will play his romantic interests.

History How did the actors' previous movies perform?

Karthi played one of the lead roles in the multi-starrer movie Ponniyin Selvan I. His previous standalone film was Viruman, which did not make a mark at the box office. So, Sardar is an important film in his career graph. Sivakarthikeyan's Don was also released this year, which turned out to be a box office hit. His 2021 film Doctor was a blockbuster, too.

Poll Which film would you rather watch this Diwali?