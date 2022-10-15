Entertainment

'Prince': All you need to know about the Sivakarthikeyan starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 15, 2022, 05:05 am 2 min read

'Prince' will hit the theaters on October 21

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan's previous release of the year Don was a commercial success, and the actor is all set for his next movie Prince. If you are one of his ardent fans who can't want to watch the actor on screen again, chances are you are looking forward to knowing every update about the movie. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know.

#1 Cast and crew

Sivakarthikeyan plays the leading man in Prince which has Russian actor Maria Ryaboshapka as the leading lady. Baahubali actor Sathyaraj plays an important role in the movie, while Carl A Harte and Premgi Amaren will be seen playing supporting roles. Directed by Anudeep KV, Prince, which is touted to be a rom-com has music by S Thaman, while Narayan Das Narang has bankrolled it.

#2 Story

The Tamil film will be dubbed and released in Telugu too. It follows the life of a school teacher, who falls in love with another teacher from the same school, who is a British national. All his actions in a bid to woo her lead to conflicts. How they overcome challenges and get married makes up for the rest of the story.

#3 OTT destination, satellite rights, pre-release business

According to reports, Prince's post-theatrical OTT rights have been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar for a whopping amount of Rs. 42cr, while Star Vijay has bagged its satellite rights. But the makers are yet to announce when will the film debut digitally. Reportedly the film has already seen a profit of Rs. 95cr with the pre-release business including theatrical rights, OTT deal, and satellite rights.

#4 Runtime, Censor Board rating

The makers announced on Wednesday that the Censor Board of Film Certification issued Prince a clean 'U.' Its runtime is two hours and 23 minutes. As a Diwali special, Prince will be released on October 21. It is to be seen if Prince would be a box office success as the recently released magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is on a rampage.