Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince' to hit big screens on Diwali this year

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 21, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

'Prince' starring Sivakarthikeyan will be released on October 24.

Well, it looks like Sivakarthikeyan's fans will have to wait longer to watch his film, Prince. The upcoming project's release has been postponed to Diwali 2022 (October 24) as opposed to its initial premiere on August 31. Suresh Productions, the banner behind the project announced the news on Tuesday in a quirky video featuring the Doctor star and his co-stars from the film.

Sivakarthikeyan's previous two films namely Doctor (2021) and Don (2022) turned out to be successful ventures.

They broke the actor's failure streak with films like Hero, Namma Veettu Pillai, and Mr. Local, all of which got released in 2019.

It is expected that Prince will add to the actor's success story.

Also, this project marks Sivakarthikeyan's second venture of the year.

The makers announced Prince's new release date in a comical video. In it, Sivakarthikeyan and director Anudeep KV can be seen having a candid conversation, pulling each others' legs. Soon, actors Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka joined the conversation following which the announcement was made. The conversation also gave us a gist of how the team communicated in Tamil, Telugu, and English during the making.

Information 'Prince' marks Sivakarthikeyan's first bilingual outing

Billed to be a fun-filled family entertainer, the bilingual project will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. This marks the Doctor actor's first bilingual outing. Director Anudeep is also foraying into Kollywood for the first time with Prince. S Thaman has composed music for the project, while Ryaboshapka plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan. Sathyaraj is set to play a pivotal role.

Updates Know more about the other projects of Sivakarthikeyan

Separately, Sivakarthikeyan has Ayalaan in his lineup, directed by R Ravikumar. The long-pending film's release date has not yet been revealed by its makers. He has another film bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI) costarring Sai Pallavi. Tentatively titled SK21, Rajkumar Periaswamy is on board the project to pen its script and helm it.