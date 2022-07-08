Entertainment

Sai Pallavi's 'Gargi' trailer: Common woman's fight for justice

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 08, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

The trailer of actor Sai Pallavi's upcoming multi-lingual movie Gargi was unveiled on Thursday evening. Going by the trailer, it looks like the film will narrate an intense courtroom drama. Sharing it, Pallavi wrote on Twitter, "#Gargi... She'll need your love and blessing. I'm extremely elated to share the trailer with you all!" Helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi will be released on July 15.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gargi is a much-anticipated film since it will be headlined by Pallavi, who has proved her acting chops right from her debut film Premam.

It will be presented by Kollywood celebrity couple, Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment.

The production label is known for backing innovative scripts and story-heavy movies like Oh My Dog, Uriyadi 2, etc.

So, expectations are high for Gargi.

Observation What does the trailer show?

The trailer introduces Gargi (Pallavi) as a happy-go-lucky girl, who is a teacher. The first half of the trailer establishes her as a woman from a humble background and her family is closely knit. All hell breaks loose when her father is accused in a case and is taken to the police station. Gargi is shown fighting tooth and nail to save her father.

Details Most of the story is revealed in the trailer

The 3:15-minute-long trailer almost reveals the whole story, except for a few core questions: "Why is Gargi's father arrested?" And, "Is he falsely accused or is he really a criminal?" We will get the answers only when the film releases. It goes without saying that Pallavi steals the show with her jaw-dropping acting skills. However, the other actors' presence is not impacting.

Information Meet the cast and crew of 'Gargi'

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is making her debut as a producer, is also playing an important role in the film. Actors Kaali Venkat, RS Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, and Kavithalaya Krishnan will be seen playing key roles. Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkatu have cranked the camera, while Govind Vasantha has composed music for the film and Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor.