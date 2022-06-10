Entertainment

'O2,' 'Gargi,' 'Yashoda': 5 women-led films to watch out for

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 10, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

5 upcoming films with female actors in titular roles.

Movies aren't just centered around men anymore. Many recent South Indian movies have broken the stereotypes and cast dynamic women in leading roles. From Mollywood's Uyare to Kollywood's Aramm, female actors are swaying their films with a good dose of estrogen and swag. For those looking for more stunning dramas with female leads, here are five such upcoming projects.

#1 Nayanthara's 'O2'

Nayanthara's upcoming survival drama O2 is gearing up for an OTT premiere on June 17. The film will revolve around a mother (Nayanthara) and her critically ill son, and how they manage to survive after the bus they are traveling in, falls underground. Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, GK Viknesh has directed the project. Its streaming rights have been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar.

#2 Sai Pallavi's 'Gargi'

Sai Pallavi, one of the actors well-known for choosing meaty roles in story-driven movies, announced her next project on her 30th birthday (May 9) this year. Titled Gargi, the film will have her playing a woman fighting for justice, per media reports. Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame is helming the project. On Wednesday, Sakthi Film Factory acquired the film's theatrical distribution rights.

#3 Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led Yashoda will be theatrically premiered on August 12. The makers have kept the film's plot under wraps. But with a short video glimpse released recently, it's understood that the film will narrate the story of a pregnant woman trapped in an artificially intelligent maze of sorts, and follow how she manages to escape. Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan are writing and directing it.

#4 Nayanthara's 'Connect'

Nayanthara is set to reunite with her Maya filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan for a thriller titled Connect. The makers had shared the Annaatthe actor's first look poster from the film back in November 2021. And ever since, fans have been waiting for more updates about it. Nayanthara and her recently-wed husband Vignesh Shivan are bankrolling the project under their home banner Rowdy Pictures.

#5 Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntalam'

Ruth Prabhu has got yet another project titled Shaakuntalam in her kitty that she will lead. Directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar, the Telugu mythological drama will have Dev Mohan essaying Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will also be seen in a crucial role. Shaakuntalam's release date is yet to be revealed by the makers.