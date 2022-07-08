Entertainment

Chiyaan Vikram suffers heart attack; currently in Chennai hospital

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jul 08, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

Chiyaan Vikram has reportedly suffered a heart attack and is recovering right now.

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram has reportedly suffered a heart attack and has been taken to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. According to reports, the 56-year-old had an angioplasty (surgical repair or unblocking of a blood vessel) on Thursday (July 7). The actor was scheduled to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, which is set to get released at 6:00pm on Friday.

Details Vikram complained of uneasiness, suffered heart attack

While no official statement is yet out on behalf of the actor or the hospital authorities, India Today reported that Vikram is in a stable condition, citing hospital sources. Reportedly, he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital on Thursday. The actor suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. Times of India reported Vikram has been shifted to the normal ward.

Cause Did he suffer heart attack or was it fever?

While multiple portals said the Anniyan actor suffered a heart attack, others have reported he was taken to the hospital due to fever. Film critic and entertainment industry tracker Kaushik LM took to his Twitter handle on Friday and said, "Fever is the reason for #ChiyaanVikram's sudden hospitalization today. He'll be back soon." Many other industry insiders and colleagues have sent their prayers online.

Film 'Ponniyin Selvan I' teaser is slated to come out today

Reports suggested Vikram will be discharged on Friday. But this sudden hospitalization has the chance of affecting the teaser launch of his upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan I. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period drama is aiming for its theatrical release on September 30. Earlier this week, the official look of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, the Chola crown prince was dropped by the makers.

Upcoming 'PS I' has an impressive ensemble cast

To brief you about the grand venture, apart from Vikram, PS I stars big names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha. All of their regal character posters were launched by producers throughout this week. Besides the aforementioned actors, it also has veterans Sarath Kumar, Vijayakumar, and Prabhu alongside young actors like Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ashwin Kakumanu.