'Ponniyin Selvan I': Karthi flashes radiant smile in new poster

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 05, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' will hit the big screens on September 30.

As we are just months away from the release of the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, the makers are showering us with new updates. On Tuesday, a new poster of Karthi as Vanthiyathevan was unveiled by the makers. This comes a day after the new poster of 'Chiyaan' Vikram as Aditya Karikalan was dropped by the makers. Here's more about the film.

Ponniyin Selvan I, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is one of the most-awaited projects.

The franchise will have two installments and the films will be based on one of the most popular Tamil novels of the same name written by Kalki.

The film will be a fictional drama based on the true events surrounding the lives of Chola kings.

In the new poster, one can see Karthi flashing a radiant smile and it sits well with the character that he is set to play in the film. He will be seen as Vanthiyathevan, the friend of Raja Raja Chola (Played by 'Jayam' Ravi) and also the lover of Kundavai Nachiyaar (played by Trisha Krishnan). The new poster has him riding his horse, Semban.

On the other hand, the poster featuring Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, which was dropped on Monday, had him regally riding a horse. In both the posters, we can see minute details that are iconic in the novel such as the presence of a ship, a snake, palm trees, etc. It is expected that new posters of other actors will be revealed soon.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Ponniyin Selvan I has a huge ensemble cast. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing a principal role along with veterans like Sarath Kumar, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Riyaz Khan, Lal, and Jayaram, to name a few. Other young actors including Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ashwin Kakumanu are also on board the project to play key roles.