Will Akshay Kumar join politics? Here's what the actor says

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 05, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar recently met the press during a book launch event and he was asked an interesting question.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most influential celebrities in India with a huge fanbase across the country. In a book launch event of Hindujas and Bollywood held at the Institute of Directors at London's Pall Mall street, the actor was asked if he has any plans to join politics. To this, he said he was "very happy" with doing films.

This is not the first time that Kumar is opening up about his political plans.

Back in 2019, the actor was asked the same question while attending a promotional event.

And he'd responded by saying, "Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job," clearing the air quite firmly.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Kumar responded to the question by saying, "I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues." "I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year," he further added.

On the acting front, Kumar was last seen in the historical period drama Samrat Prithviraj. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is now available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film narrates the story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan (Kumar), who fought against Muhammad of Ghor (played by Manav Vij). Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with this film.

His next film Raksha Bandhan will hit the big screens on August 11. Directed by Aanand L Rai (Zero, Atrangi Re), it's written by Kanika Dhillon and Rai's frequent collaborator Himanshu Sharma. With Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead, the movie also stars Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Sahejmeen Kaur who will be playing Kumar's sisters.