Judith Chemla details domestic violence experience, shares pictures of injuries

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jul 05, 2022, 01:42 pm 3 min read

French actor Judith Chemla has revealed details of domestic violence that she suffered at the hands of her former partner.

French actor Judith Chemla opened up about suffering at the hands of her daughter's father on Sunday. She did not name the abuser. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared several images of her injured face, detailing how the domestic violence allegedly perpetrated on her a year back left her shattered. More disturbingly, she said that he continues to "harm" her despite filing official complaints.

In French, the C'est la Vie! actor wrote on Instagram, "A year ago my face was injured, blue, purple under my eye, I saw myself deformed." "A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew that I could no longer hide my face...I'm not ashamed of this photo. But he should be ashamed...today...instead of continuing to pressure me."

"I've so much evidence that he continues to try and harm me. Should I go back to the police a third time? Filing a third complaint in a year?" Chemla wrote. Per Deadline, she was dating director Yohan Manca earlier, who was given an eight-month suspended sentence for domestic abuse against her in May. Chemla also referred to an eight-month sentence in her post.

"To be in the film industry and have the sword of Damocles of eight months of a suspended sentence, isn't that enough? Really go to jail? He'll still play the victim with my daughter and she will suffer from not seeing her father," Chemla penned.

According to reports, Chemla had filed a police complaint against Manca after he reportedly hurled a mobile phone at her in the street in Paris in July 2021. Not only this, but following the incident, the actor refused to attend the world premiere of the film My Brothers and I at Cannes' Un Certain Regard section, reported Variety. This film was directed by Manca.

After revealing her injuries to the world and calling out her reported abuser, the Camille Rewinds star said, "I can not stand it anymore. I demand peace. Is it clearer like this?" Notably, Chemla shares a five-year-old daughter with Manca. If you are suffering from domestic abuse or know somebody who is, you can seek help by calling (0124) 2562336/5018873 (Sakshi violence intervention center).