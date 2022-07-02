Entertainment

'Cholas are coming': 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' makers drop motion poster

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 02, 2022, 04:31 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' will hit the big screens on September 30.

Mani Ratnam's historical period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I is gearing up for release soon. Now, the makers have dropped a motion poster, months after the first look posters of the lead actors were released. It was announced earlier that Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts, and the first one (PS-I) will hit the big screens on September 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponniyin Selvan is based on a 1955 epic Tamil novel of the same name.

Written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the novel is a fictional story based on the true events surrounding the Chola kingdom.

In the past, attempts were made in Kollywood (including one by veteran actor MG Ramachandran) to make a film based on the novel.

But none of them worked out.

Observation What does the motion poster show?

The motion poster shows a flag on a battlefield, featuring the silhouettes of several actors and the text, "The Cholas are coming." We also see a palace-like building in it, while AR Rahman's goosebump-inducing music plays in the background. Strangely, the flag doesn't bear the tiger symbol of the Cholas, but one can see a sword and some spears mounted on a disfigured object.

Information 'Brace yourself; The Cholas are coming!' say makers

Alongside the motion poster, the makers wrote in the caption, "Look out! Brace yourself. Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming!" Also, it has been revealed earlier that the film will be a pan-Indian project and will be released in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is helming the project, which has a star-studded cast.

Details Meet the actors of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan will play the lead roles in the period drama, with Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram also playing major roles. Other actors including Sarathkumar, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Riyaz Khan, and Mohan Raman, among others, will be seen playing prominent roles. Lyca Productions and Ratnam's Madras Talkies are bankrolling the project.