Checked out Malti's day out picture with mommy Priyanka yet?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jul 08, 2022, 01:33 pm 2 min read

Have you seen Priyanka Chopra's latest click with daughter Malti yet?

Be it Taimur or Abram, toddlers of celebrities tend to enjoy a massive craze. And, it looks like actor Priyanka Chopra's infant Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is no different. Whenever Chopra or Malti's father American singer-actor Nick Jonas share her picture online, fans go gaga over the cutie. Recently, Chopra posted a picture of Malti's day out and we are in love.

Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Their daughter, Malti Marie, was born reportedly via surrogacy earlier this year, and the couple shared the good news in January.

On Mother's Day (May 8), the celebrity couple shared the first photograph of the precious little one on social media.

Post In latest picture, Chopra posed with best friend, God son

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chopra shared a sun-kissed picture in the outdoors on Thursday. Posing with best friend Tamanna Dutt and Dutt's son (Chopra's God son), the Quantico actor paid a tribute to their 22 years long friendship in the caption. And, strapped to Chopra was the little princess, Malti. Like always, Chopra didn't forget to cover the newborn's face with an emoticon.

Details Chopra-Jonas fam is vacationing in Lake Tahoe with friends

The 39-year-old wore a sleeveless top, shorts, and a pair of black ankle-length boots to complete her day-out look. In another recent upload, Chopra was seen chatting with her husband Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, and several friends. Reportedly, this was from the Desi Girl's vacation to Lake Tahoe in the US. Malti didn't make an appearance in this video though.

Work From launching businesses to shooting, PeeCee has been busy

On the work front, Chopra is a true busy bee. Last month, she wrapped up the shoot for Joe and Anthony Russo's OTT series Citadel. A few days later, the Dostana star launched a homeware line called SONA Homeware with business partner Maneesh K Goyal. She has Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa coming up.