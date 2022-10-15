Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ali Fazal! Looking at actor's upcoming projects

Actor Ali Fazal turned 36 on Saturday. Happy birthday!

Ever since he stepped into Bollywood with 3 Idiots, Ali Fazal's career has been on a consistent upward trajectory. From making a mark in films like Bobby Jasoos and Happy Bhag Jayegi to sharing screen with noted actors like Judi Dench and Gal Gadot in different Hollywood projects, Fazal has come a long way. On his 36th birthday, we look at his upcoming projects.

#1 'Khufiya'

After Ray, Fazal will return to Netflix with Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, a dark thriller co-starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is billed as the story of R&AW operative Krishna Mehra who "is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets, while all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover." The release date is awaited.

#2 'The Astronaut And His Parrot'

Cargo fame Arati Kadav's The Astronaut And His Parrot is a story about "an accident [which] causes a spaceship to explode and [leads to] an astronaut tumbling out of it, who subsequently tries to connect to someone in space." In July, Kadav won the Best Director Award at Fantasia International Short Film Competition in Canada. Fazal is the only actor in the sci-fi short!

#3 'Tadka'

Fazal will also be seen in Tadka, helmed by actor-director-producer Prakash Raj and penned by Surya Menon (Kudla Cafe). The multistarrer film will also feature Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran, Nana Patekar, Murali Sharma, and Rajesh Sharma, among others. The shooting had wrapped up long back and the film has been delayed for a while, and will reportedly be released in the coming months.

#4 'Kandahar'

Another international project that will embellish Fazal's filmography, Kandahar, helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, will be about an undercover CIA agent, who gets stuck in Kandahar, an extremely hostile and dangerous territory of Afghanistan. Gerard Butler (Hunter Killer), Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard), and Ross Berkeley Simpson (Funny Woman) will also star in the film. The film has been written by Mitchell LaFortune and Waugh.

#5 'Mirzapur 3'

Apart from these movies, Fazal will also reprise his role as Guddu Bhaiya in Amazon Prime Video's much-loved series Mirzapur 3. The actor had begun shooting for the third installment in May this year. The first season of the crime thriller was released in November 2018 to much critical acclaim. Subsequently, it was renewed for a second season that dropped in October 2020.