Happy birthday Neha Kakkar: Celebrating top 5 tracks of singer

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 06, 2022

Happy birthday, Neha Kakkar! (Photo credit: Twitter/@iAMNehaKakkar)

Neha Kakkar has had an inspiring singing journey. From getting rejected on the reality show Indian Idol 2 to judging later editions of the show, she has consistently raised the bar for herself. The first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award, Kakkar is also music directors' go-to vocalist now. On her 34th birthday, let's take a look at her top five works.

#1 'Manali Trance'

Manali Trance's popularity shot through the roof upon its release in 2014 and Kakkar deserves every bit of credit for it. One particular part is especially noteworthy—a rhythmic tune that people initially mistook to be an instrumental sound until Kakkar revealed that her vocal cords had done the trick! Although over seven years old, the song is still a mandatory part of party playlists.

#2 'Mile Ho Tum Humko'

While Kakkar is mainly known for peppy, adrenaline-pumping songs, this one is a beautiful outlier. Composed and penned by her brother Tony Kakkar, this soothing romantic number has a terrific charm of its own, in the way that it can make you miss a loved one you never had! Produced by Zee Music Company, the song has a whopping 121 crore views on YouTube!

#3 'Tu Isaq Mera'

The sensuous song, picturized on Daisy Shah and Karan Singh Grover, is the first thing that comes to our mind when we think of Hate Story 3. Kakkar's vocals accorded it the appropriate sensuality it demanded, without being perceived as cheap or unnecessarily over the top. Composed by the Meet Brothers, the song might have fallen flat without Kakkar's oomph factor.

#4 'Main Tera Boyfriend'

A massive hit that can still be heard at parties, Kakkar sang this with Arijit Singh and the Meet Brothers. The Sourav Roy composition is a remastered version of Punjabi singer J Star's Na Na Na Na and is one of the few remakes where the new version is just as loved as the old one. It boasts a massive 48 crore YouTube views.

#5 'Aao Raja'

Aao Raja is in the same league as Tu Isaq Mera, since both are sensuous songs and are key points for their respective characters. Sung with her frequent collaborator Yo Yo Honey Singh, the dance number was streamed over 73,77,544 times on Jio Saavn. Kakkar was extolled for "sounding mature" and bringing the exact amount of passion the song needed. Not more, not less.