Entertainment

Ali 'Guddu Bhaiya' Fazal begins preparations for 'Mirzapur 3'

Written by Isha Sharma Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 13, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

Ali Fazal has started prepping for 'Mirzapur 3' (Photo credits: Twitter/@alifazal9)

Fan-favorite Guddu Bhaiya is back! The countdown for the return of one of the most successful Hindi web series, Mirzapur, has begun. On Thursday, one of the cast members, Ali Fazal, shared a glimpse of his preparation for the third season of the show on social media. As per reports, Mirzapur 3 might see a premiere on Amazon Prime Video by October 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first season of the crime thriller was released in November 2018 to much critical acclaim. Subsequently, Mirzapur was renewed for a second season that dropped in October 2020.

Last year, the second season also won the Asian Academy Creative Award for Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT.

While the official release date is still awaited, Fazal's update is set to create massive buzz.

Update How did Fazal share news with his fans?

The 3 Idiots actor posted his monochrome image on Instagram where we can see him donning the Guddu Pandit avatar. He wrote, "And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on..." This isn't the first time Fazal has shared an update. Sometime back, he had posted a photo of the cast on Instagram and written, "To all our fans, see you soon."

Information Know more about the cast, crew

Fazal aside, the show has starred renowned faces like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Lilliput. Mirzapur was created by Karan Anshuman, who also wrote the script with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Sanjay Kapoor (Detective Naani and Aloo Chaat) is the cinematographer.

Information Here is an introduction to hit crime-thriller

In case you're yet to board the Mirzapur fandom, let us tell you the premise. Set in a small Uttar Pradesh town, the series follows the clash of two families—the Tripathi clan headed by Kaleen Bhaiya (Tripathi) and the Pandit family led by Guddu (Fazal).

Projects Where else will we see Fazal?

Recently, Fazal received accolades for his role in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile, co-starring Gal Gadot. He has also wrapped up the shoot of Prakash Raj's Tadka, where he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Shriya Saran. Another anticipated film of his is Khufiya, which is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.