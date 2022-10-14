Entertainment

Shehnaaz's 'Hasi Ban Gaye' rendition reminds fans of Sidharth Shukla

Written by Prachi Halgekar Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 14, 2022, 07:20 pm 2 min read

Actor Shehnaaz Gill attempted to record her version of the song Hasi Ban Gaye from the film Hamari Adhuri Kahani released in 2015, starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. The female version of the song was originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal and written by Kunaal Vermaa. Gill singing the song made her fans emotional and many recalled Gill's friend and late actor, Sidharth Shukla.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise sent a shock wave across the country.

Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2, 2021.

Shukla and Gill had a special connection with each other from the time they shared the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

Now, per some fans, Gill sang Hasi Ban Gaye as a tribute to Shukla's memory.

Upload Gill wrote this in her caption

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Gill shared the clip of her recording the emotional Hindi number. In the caption, she only added a bunch of star emoticons without writing anything concrete. As soon as the post was shared, SidNaaz fans couldn't help but feel nostalgic. To recall, Gill had participated in completing her last collaboration music video with Shukla, Habit, last year.

Recall Although dating rumors emerged, duo maintained they were close friends

Gill and Shukla were finalists of Bigg Boss Season 13, where Shukla went on to be the winner of the show. Though they were both rumored to have been dating even off the show's sets, the two maintained that they were nothing more than close friends. Their final performance during Bigg Boss 13 was quoted as "all things cute" by the public.

Quote Salman Khan taught Gill how to move on in life

In a recent interview, Gill revealed that she was heartbroken after Shukla's sudden demise and Salman Khan was the one who taught her to move on. He motivated her to work hard in order to reach her goal of becoming an actor. Gill is now all set to make her debut in Farhad Samji's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Khan.