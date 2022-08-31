Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill to host 'Bigg Boss 16' premiere with Salman?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 31, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Shehnaaz Gill may host the premiere episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' with Salman Khan.

Indian television's most popular and extremely controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return to Colors soon, tentatively in October. While the list of contestants is yet to be unveiled, it's being speculated that actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 13, may return to grace the premiere. She will reportedly host the inaugural episode with Salman Khan.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most popular contestants of the 13th season, Gill had formed an instant connection with host Khan.

Apart from her cute and innocent banters with all the co-contestants, her close friendship with the late Sidharth Shukla was one of the key highlights of the season.

Moreover, she had also made an appearance on the Bigg Boss 15 finale earlier this year.

Details Reports are rife, but no confirmation from the channel yet

Bigg Boss 16 is expected to begin in October first week and Gill has reportedly been approached to co-host the premiere episode. However, an official promo is still awaited. If this comes to pass, it will be a sure-shot way to enhance the TRPs, considering Gill has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years due to her work in the Punjabi film industry.

Speculations The controversial house may have an aqua theme this year

Unlike previous seasons, this time, the information about probable contestants is quite scarce. However, per early reports, the Bigg Boss house will have an aqua theme. For the unversed, the house carries a different theme each year and numerous tasks and activities are centered around it. For instance, Bigg Boss 15 had a forest theme and the contestants spent several days in the jungle.

Upcoming movies Gill has two interesting Hindi films lined up ahead

Gill is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan which stars Khan in the lead. The Farhad Samji multistarrer also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam, among several others. Moreover, it was recently announced that she would be sharing screen with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan's 2023 release 100%.