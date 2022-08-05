Entertainment

Looking at every cast addition in Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'

Looking at every cast addition in Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 05, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Salman Khan is currently shooting for drama-comedy 'Bhaijaan.'

Salman Khan's upcoming dramedy Bhaijaan has been hitting headlines for a while. Earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, it has run into controversies numerous times. However, things finally seem to be working in its favor, with a new photo of the superstar emerging from the sets, which confirmed singer-actor Abdu Rozik's involvement in the film. Here's all we know about Bhaijaan's cast ensemble.

Latest Rozik has had a phenomenal journey from bazaars to 'Bhaijaan'!

The 18-year-old Tajik singer Abdu Rozik, who is the newest member to be on board the film, confirmed the news on his Instagram account. To recall, he had met Khan in June during the IIFA Awards. In an interview, he expressed his excitement and said, "I came from singing in the bazaar to now being with all these big Bollywood stars. I'm so overwhelmed."

Twitter Post Take a look at Rozik's picture from the sets

Pooja Hegde was one of the first actors to be signed for the project and will play the leading lady in the film. The 31-year-old had debuted in Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro (2014). Another established actor who will act as a crowd-puller is Venkatesh Daggubati, who is returning to Hindi films after 25 years! His last Hindi film was Khel Khiladi Ka (1997).

Hot debut Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's Hindi debut

Bigg Boss 13 participant and singer-actor Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is particularly close to Khan, ever since her BB days. Hence, it's unsurprising that Kaur Gill will be making her way into Bollywood with Bhaijaan. A few days ago, a few photos of the Honsla Rakh actor had also leaked from the sets, which further confirmed her casting. Her exact role is still under wraps.

TV star 'Dhoom 3' star Siddharth Nigam part of film too

Television heartthrob Siddharth Nigam shot to fame through his titular role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (2015-2016) and Peshwa Bajirao (2017). He also won critical acclaim for his work in films such as Munna Michael and Dhoom 3. Confirming his role in Bhaijaan, Nigam told an entertainment portal, "Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it's a special moment for me."

Supporting cast Numerous other popular faces will be seen in 'Bhaijaan'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Palak Tiwari will also reportedly make her debut with the Farhad Samji directorial. Moreover, dancer-actor-presenter Raghav Juyal has been roped in to play the role of Khan's younger brother. The multistarrer will further be embellished with the presence of Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill, who debuted in Hindi films with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018) opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

Poll Which Salman Khan-led film would you like to know more about?