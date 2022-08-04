Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Holy Cow' first-look unveiled

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 04, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

'Holy Cow' gets first look, teaser will be out soon. (Photo credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

Last month, it was announced that Holy Cow had booked a release date for August 26. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled actor Sanjay Mishra's first look from the film in a new poster. Sources also suggested that the makers will release a teaser for the film on Friday (August 5). Read on for more details.

Helmed by filmmaker Sai Kabir, the film Holy Cow is touted to be a dark comedy based on a one-night adventure of a man named Salim Ansari who tries to find his missing cow Ruksar.

Actor Mishra plays the lead in the film while actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia will be seen in a prominent role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reportedly make a cameo appearance.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Thursday (August 4) to share the poster of the upcoming flick. He wrote: "SANJAY MISHRA - TIGMANSHU DHULIA - NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI: 'HOLY COW' FIRST LOOK... Team #HolyCow - starring #SanjayMishra, #TigmanshuDhulia and #NawazuddinSiddiqui [cameo] - unveils #FirstLook poster... Directed by #SaiKabir... Teaser out tomorrow... 26 Aug 2022 release (sic)."

The film starring Mishra is presented by K Sera Sera Box Office, YS Entertainment, and Sukh Sagar Films. Siddiqui's wife/producer Aaliya Siddiqui, Baljinder Khanna, Seema Narula, and Shivani Bhargav will serve as producers for the project. Komal D Seth and Saleem Javed will be the co-producers of the upcoming title. Rev Shergill has composed the tracks and background score for Holy Cow.

Holy Cow is said to be the debut venture for Aaliya who has also taken up the role as a producer. Previously, reports suggested that she was caught in a controversial situation when Manju Garhwal, creative and co-producer of the film, had filed a lawsuit for financial fraud against her, thereby delaying the movie's release. Holy Cow will now release on August 26.